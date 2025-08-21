spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 21, 2025 - 4:32 PM

If Obi, Atiku Align, Tinubu Is in Trouble— APC Chieftain Warns Ahead of 2027

NewsPolitics
— By: Pius Kadon

If Obi, Atiku Align, Tinubu Is in Trouble— APC Chieftain Warns Ahead of 2027

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dominic Alancha, has raised the alarm that a joint presidential ticket between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi could shake the foundations of the ruling party in 2027.

Alancha, who also leads the Northern Ethnic Nationality Forum (NENF), cautioned that the APC cannot afford to underestimate an opposition coalition already exploring a common platform under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today monitored by The News Chronicle, Alancha urged President Bola Tinubu and the APC leadership to reconsider their Muslim-Muslim ticket formula, warning it could hand the opposition a powerful campaign weapon.

“In 2027, the dynamics may not be the same as in 2023. If Peter Obi and Atiku can align and agree on a single ticket, I’m telling you it’s going to deplete our support base because they already command over 13 to 14 million votes,” he said.

He stressed that preparation must begin early: “It may look quiet now, but once campaigns commence, serious issues will erupt. If the Muslim-Muslim ticket is retained, it’s going to pose a huge threat.”

Alancha also hinted at fresh intrigues, warning that former President Goodluck Jonathan’s rumored comeback bid could complicate APC’s chances.

“Jonathan is around the corner. Nobody should wave aside that issue. Certain northern groups are pushing for him with almost a cult-like following. If Jonathan is on the ballot, alongside Atiku and Obi, the Muslim-Muslim ticket is not going to fly. We must have balance,” he declared.

Previous article
Chioma Adeleke Returns to Instagram 3 Years After Ifeanyi’s Death
Next article
Muslims Are Being Slaughtered, Yet Still Blamed— Ahmad Decries Twisted Narrative
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Leadership Plundering in Nigeria: Who Are the Casualties?

Abdu Abdullahi Abdu Abdullahi -
"The function of leadership is to produce more leaders,...

Muslims Are Being Slaughtered, Yet Still Blamed— Ahmad Decries Twisted Narrative

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad has condemned the increasing...

Chioma Adeleke Returns to Instagram 3 Years After Ifeanyi’s Death

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Chioma Avril Rowland Adeleke, wife of Nigerian music star...

The Bridge at Messina: Italy’s Gamble with the Deep

Linus Anagboso Linus Anagboso -
The Strait of Messina has always been a dangerous...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Leadership Plundering in Nigeria: Who Are the Casualties?

Opinions 0
"The function of leadership is to produce more leaders,...

Muslims Are Being Slaughtered, Yet Still Blamed— Ahmad Decries Twisted Narrative

News 0
Former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad has condemned the increasing...

Chioma Adeleke Returns to Instagram 3 Years After Ifeanyi’s Death

Celebs 0
Chioma Avril Rowland Adeleke, wife of Nigerian music star...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join