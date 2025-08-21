If Obi, Atiku Align, Tinubu Is in Trouble— APC Chieftain Warns Ahead of 2027

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dominic Alancha, has raised the alarm that a joint presidential ticket between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi could shake the foundations of the ruling party in 2027.

Alancha, who also leads the Northern Ethnic Nationality Forum (NENF), cautioned that the APC cannot afford to underestimate an opposition coalition already exploring a common platform under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today monitored by The News Chronicle, Alancha urged President Bola Tinubu and the APC leadership to reconsider their Muslim-Muslim ticket formula, warning it could hand the opposition a powerful campaign weapon.

“In 2027, the dynamics may not be the same as in 2023. If Peter Obi and Atiku can align and agree on a single ticket, I’m telling you it’s going to deplete our support base because they already command over 13 to 14 million votes,” he said.

He stressed that preparation must begin early: “It may look quiet now, but once campaigns commence, serious issues will erupt. If the Muslim-Muslim ticket is retained, it’s going to pose a huge threat.”

Alancha also hinted at fresh intrigues, warning that former President Goodluck Jonathan’s rumored comeback bid could complicate APC’s chances.

“Jonathan is around the corner. Nobody should wave aside that issue. Certain northern groups are pushing for him with almost a cult-like following. If Jonathan is on the ballot, alongside Atiku and Obi, the Muslim-Muslim ticket is not going to fly. We must have balance,” he declared.