Leadership Plundering in Nigeria: Who Are the Casualties?

“The function of leadership is to produce more leaders, not more followers”. Ralph Nader

An agitating question such as this title will continue re-echoing and domineering in our political space. It is meant to instigate the mind for reflective analysis. Therefore, its morality value, purpose and national survival interest are a critical theme that will never elude the conscience.

Appallingly, Nigeria’s democracy is tilted towards winning elections at all cost than providing a functional and productive leadership against all odds. By the end of this year, therefore, more actions will emerge, intriguing moves will surface, permutations shall be discovered, unfolded and delivered, all for the sake of the next election project. By that time, existing governance will be paralyzed and placed on its lowest ebb. The inconclusive mandate will finally be laid to rest. The question then is, can the bearers account for the mandate lacuna?

For now, the uncontrollable fever of election is the greatest pandemic ravaging our democracy. I keep remembering the bad occurrence of ‘delegates’ endemic and how it attacks the soul of democracy whenever it rears its ugly head. The drama of the controversial delegates has continued to be a blatant and manifest error, yet, we are made to adopt it as a legitimate but deliberate practice for the foundation of leaders and commercialisation of leadership. However, little do we mind of this obnoxious political culture as having devastating repercussions on the society. For instance, is resource plundering not the illegitimate child of leadership plundering?

Meanwhile, when the mandate is eventually obtained, or rather ‘purchased’ by the highest bidder, leadership starts to lose its moral face. It is then alienated from national interest. The inescapable consequences are the vivid appearance of authority without influence, ruling without leading, government lacking vision, ostentatious leadership amidst squalor. The fundamental essence of leadership is then robbed of its humane facet and developmental attributes. At all levels of political leadership, there are many instances where a square peg is put in a round hole. And we are made to believe that what is bad is good.

As a philosophical tool for survival, the effective management of people and resources is meant for proffering solutions not creating problems. While some leaders are the originators of problems through their inactions and the unholy act of misplaced priorities, not aligning with the aspiration of the people, we are then exposed to high dangers that are inimical to national development. Unfortunately for Nigeria, we are having leadership that is not accountable to people and God. That is why it triggers social and moral disorder.

For instance, it was reported recently that a teacher in Jigawa state collected 14 years salaries while he had absconded throughout the period. For him, it was possible that he learnt from the financial misconduct and indiscipline of some leaders. How many members of the National Assembly abscond from duty but still enjoy jumbo pay? In fact, many of them have siphoned large amounts of money through budget padding and constituency projects. Yet, they remain arrogantly ‘Honorables’! The fact remains that we are ignoring the reality but the consequences of the reality are challenging us in a big way. But are we learning the bitter lessons and putting them into pragmatic perspective?

In his inaugural speech on May 29, 1999, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo had frankly and summarily depicted another dimension of the trouble with Nigeria. According to him, good people were kept away from governmen,t while bad people were brought to participate in government. This moral crisis has vindicated him since the advent of the current democratic dispensation. We have seen many leaders who are not ready to boost the image of leadership to motivate and inspire other potential leaders. Their main business of leadership is how to create a kingdom of followers to attain cheap popularity and personality fulfillment. In Obasanjo’s wisdom, weak leaders can never make Nigeria strong and strengthen its regional integrity. The recent event in Ghana concerning Nigerians is an eye opener.

In Nigeria’s unfolding politics, many politicians are wasting substantial energy dealing more with persons instead of issues; they are dislodging the proper place of leadership instead of reconstructing more viable leadership achievements for a new lease of life. Right from the beginning of the Fifth Republic, it has been observed that Nigerians are losing confidence in our leaders. They are continuously showcasing political apathy especially with the increase in poverty, insecurity, unemployment and general feelings of disenchantment among others. Yet, visions to address these ills are not forthcoming. Only the active vision of election is occupying the political atmosphere.

Regrettably, the revered symbols of political positions are no longer promoted, protected and respected by most of the custodians for the good of the nation and national stability. Exalted political offices are no longer made beautiful to fit their purposes. On the other hand, leadership promotion has been made to become very cheap in the market of political, social and moral instabilities.

For the backwardness of Nigeria, we see leadership not as a constructive task and direction for a national rebirth, but for personal agenda in terms of self-indulgence and what have you. Contemporary aspiring leaders are not induced by ideological concerns and appeal. Neither are they motivated by the flames of jingoism to serve Nigeria with faith and passion. Consequently,Â there is little hope for Nigeria to move forward and develop. As long as Nigeria is the capital of leadership poverty, leadership structures, operations and systems will remain broken. Of course, Nigeria will continue to be enmeshed in bigger troubles! Who will then rescue the nation?

Therefore, the crisis of failed leadership will continue to accumulate and engulf the country and render us great casualties. Leaders who are afraid to explore difficulties to move the country forward are diminishing in number. Leaders who are enthusiastic and comfortable about power for its own sake and as a form of political worship are increasing and reinforced by moral, political and philosophical deficiencies.

Therefore, for us to have a changed leadership for the benefit of Nigeria, we must first change ourselves for the benefit of a robust leadership. A responsible and responsive leadership today is the only bulwark for Nigeria’s survival and progress.