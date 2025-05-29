Musk’s xAI to Invest $300 Million in Telegram for Grok Chatbot Integration

Telegram will get a $300 million investment from Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Telegram’s founder, Pavel Durov.

The investment, made through a mix of cash and equity, is expected to boost Telegram’s AI features.

With this partnership, xAI’s chatbot, Grok, will be shared through Telegram and added to apps on the Telegram platform for a full year.

Telegram will also receive half of the income made from xAI subscriptions that are paid for inside the app.

Earlier in the year, Grok was only available to Telegram users who paid for premium access.

The new deal may now allow more Telegram users to try it.

A video shared on X by Durov shows how Grok can be used in the app.

Users will be able to pin Grok at the top of their chats or even ask it questions directly from the search bar.

This feature is similar to how Meta added its own AI tool into Instagram and WhatsApp search.

The video also shows that Grok can suggest text, summarize group chats, scan links and documents, and even help create stickers.

Businesses on Telegram could also use it to reply to customer questions or keep their groups in order.