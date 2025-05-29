Students in Katsina Write WAEC English Exam at Night Due to Insecurity

Students across Katsina State, both boys and girls, sat for their WAEC English Language exam under unusual and troubling conditions on Wednesday, due to insecurity in the region.

The exam, which includes Objective, Essay, and Oral sections, was originally scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM.

However, safety concerns caused a major delay, and the exam did not start until the evening. According to reports, students completed the Objective section around 6:30 PM and continued with the Essay section later that night.

This situation has raised serious concerns among parents, teachers, and community members. Many worry that writing exams at night not only puts students at risk but also negatively impacts their performance and well-being.

Residents are calling on the Katsina State Government and other relevant authorities to take urgent action. They emphasize the need to create a secure environment so students can take their exams during the day, ensuring both their safety and academic success.