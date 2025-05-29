Nigerian Air Force Intensifies Operations Against Terrorists Nationwide

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has stepped up its efforts to tackle terrorism and other internal security threats by launching continuous air operations across the country.

This renewed campaign is part of a larger strategy to improve coordination between air and ground forces, especially under Operation HADIN KAI and other joint task force missions.

Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, the Chief of the Air Staff, has instructed commanders to maintain air dominance across all regions including the Northeast, Northwest, North Central, Southeast, and South South. He stated:

“Terrorists will find no safe haven, day or night. We’re watching everywhere, and we’re ready to act wherever they hide. When we find them, we will strike with precision.”

He pointed to the failed attack on New Marte on May 24, 2025, as evidence of the NAF’s improved capabilities. In that incident, ISWAP fighters tried to storm the area using motorcycles and a vehicle packed with explosives. NAF aircraft, guided by real-time intelligence and surveillance, quickly intercepted and eliminated the threat.

“The night is no longer a shield for these enemies,” said the Air Marshal. “Our aircraft are now equipped with enhanced night vision, allowing us to strike accurately at any hour.”

He added that drone footage and intercepted communications showed how effective the operation was. In follow up strikes, over 50 insurgents were killed as they tried to regroup, severely damaging their ability to continue fighting.

Local reports say ISWAP fighters are now fleeing their positions, with some villagers describing the attacks as “sudden death from above.” The Air Marshal confirmed that the Air Force has restricted terrorist movement and shattered their belief in nighttime safety.

Reassuring Nigerians, Air Marshal Abubakar said, “Your Air Force is alert and ready. We are watching, we are flying, and we are striking. From Kalabalge to Rann, Damboa to New Marte we control the skies. And as long as we do, terrorism will have no place to hide, day or night.”