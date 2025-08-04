WAEC Releases 2025 Results, Defends Night-Time Exams

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially released the results of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, August 4, 2025, WAEC announced that all candidates who sat for the exam can now check their results online.

“The West African Examinations Council is pleased to inform candidates who sat for WASSCE for School Candidates, 2025, that the results have been officially released today, Monday, August 4, 2025,” the statement read.

Candidates have been advised to visit the Council’s result portal to access their results.

Meanwhile, WAEC has recently faced public criticism over reports that some students were forced to take their exams at night due to a logistics issue.

Amos Dangut, Head of WAEC’s National Office in Nigeria, explained that the decision to conduct exams at night was taken after the Council discovered that one of the exam papers was at risk of being leaked. To prevent the compromise, emergency measures were implemented.

Videos showing secondary school students in Taraba State (North-East) and Ogun State (South-West) sitting for exams late at night went viral, sparking public concern.

Further investigations revealed that similar night-time exams took place in other parts of the country, including Kwara and other northern states.