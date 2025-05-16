Murder: Four to Die by Hanging

An Ebonyi State High Court sitting in Ohaukwu Local Government Area has sentenced four men to death by hanging for the brutal murder of a 26-year-old businessman, Chinonso Elon.

The convicted individuals—Anthony Elom, Chibueze Onwe, Chukwuemeka Ugadu, and Uchenna Odono—were charged by the state government for conspiracy and murder.

In her ruling on Friday, Justice Esther Otah stated that the prosecution had convincingly established the guilt of the accused, citing overwhelming evidence.

Otah further noted that forensic analysis carried out on a firearm recovered from the suspects confirmed it was last discharged on February 5, 2023.

”May God save your souls,” the judge declared.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on February 6, 2023, when the four men, alongside one ThankGod Onwe, who is still on the run, arrived in a branded Sienna vehicle and parked in front of the deceased’s business premises, located close to Okwo Ngbo Main Market.

The court was told that the assailants confronted Elon, demanding that he reveal the location of his younger brother, with whom they had a prior dispute.

”His inability to provide such information about his brother as demanded made them drag him into the Sienna bus.

”Upon his refusal to enter the Sienna, he was shot in the head with a shotgun and he died instantly,” the prosecution said.

Following the verdict, defense counsel Chinedu Uwa revealed plans to appeal the court’s decision.

On the other hand, the lead prosecutor, Mr. Oluchi Ibiam from the Ebonyi State Ministry of Justice, expressed contentment with the ruling, describing it as a fair and just outcome.