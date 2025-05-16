Utomi Knocks Tinubu Over Free Speech Clampdown, Faces DSS Suit

Political economist Prof. Pat Utomi has blasted the Bola Tinubu administration for stifling free speech, calling it “cowardly” amid a legal battle with the Department of State Services (DSS).

Recall that the DSS on Friday filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja (FHC/ABJ/CS/937/2025), accusing Utomi of plotting to undermine President Tinubu through the creation of a “shadow government” a move the agency says threatens national security and constitutional order.

In a social media post, Utomi denounced the clampdown stating that, “To stifle freedom of expression and bully civilized dissent is an act of cowardice and treachery to the constitution.”

The DSS, represented by SAN Akinlolu Kehinde, described Utomi’s initiative as an illegal parallel structure comprising an Ombudsman unit led by Dele Farotimi, a Policy Delivery Team, and a Council of Economic Advisers. It warned the formation could trigger instability and fuel separatist tensions.

Citing Sections 1 and 14 of the 1999 Constitution, the agency seeks a court ruling declaring the shadow cabinet “unconstitutional, null and void,” along with a perpetual injunction against its operation.

Intelligence reports, the DSS claims, label Utomi’s actions a “clear and present danger,” noting the government’s attempts including through the Information Ministry to dissuade him have failed.

Meanwhile, speaking on Channels TV’s Inside Sources, an activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore, dismissed the shadow cabinet’s impact but supported efforts that spotlight Nigeria’s challenges.

“How do you replace a shadow government with another set of shadowy figures?” Sowore quipped.

As of press time, a court date is yet to be scheduled.