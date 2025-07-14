Muhammadu Buhari: The Legacy of a Soldier-Statesman

On Sunday, 13th July 2025, Nigeria mourned the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, who died at the age of 82 in a London clinic.

The nation is now compelled to reflect on the enduring legacy of a man who shaped Nigeria’s political and moral trajectory for over four decades.

From the trenches of the Nigerian Army to the corridors of Aso Rock, Buhari’s imprint on the national consciousness remains undeniable, marked by military discipline, democratic resilience, and a relentless pursuit of anti-corruption ideals.

The Genesis: Military Rule (1983–1985)

Major General Muhammadu Buhari first came to national prominence when he emerged as Nigeria’s military Head of State on December 31, 1983, following a coup that ousted the civilian government of President Shehu Shagari.

His short but stern military regime was defined by the “War Against Indiscipline” (WAI), a national reorientation campaign aimed at curbing corruption, instilling civic responsibility, and restoring accountability in public service.

Though criticized for its heavy-handedness and curtailment of civil liberties, Buhari’s military leadership was seen by some as a necessary corrective to a period plagued by economic mismanagement and institutional decay.

His government prioritized austerity, fiscal prudence, and the jailing of ‘presumed’ corrupt politicians, hallmarks that would follow him into his civilian years.

The Democrat: Civilian Presidency (2015–2023)

Three decades after his ouster from power, Buhari staged a historic comeback, this time through the ballot box.

In March 2015, he became Nigeria’s first opposition candidate to defeat an incumbent president, unseating the much-loved Dr. Goodluck Jonathan under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His victory symbolized a milestone for Nigerian democracy.

Buhari’s civilian presidency leaned heavily on his image as an incorruptible leader, although this was somewhat a subjective perspective.

His administration pursued high-profile anti-graft investigations, reformed procurement systems, and established the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) to enhance transparency.

While critics argue the anti-corruption war was selective, it nevertheless reshaped the national dialogue around governance and public trust.

Buhari also inherited a nation beleaguered by Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast.

His military background brought renewed vigor to the campaign against terrorism.

While the group was pushed out of key territories, the security situation evolved, with banditry, farmer-herder clashes, and kidnappings posing fresh challenges, issues that persist in Nigeria’s current security landscape.

Under his leadership, Nigeria witnessed significant infrastructure investment, particularly in roads, rail, and power.

Landmark projects such as the Lagos-Ibadan railway, the Second Niger Bridge, and various rural electrification efforts were launched or completed during his tenure.

However, economic difficulties, including two recessions, currency devaluations, and rising inflation, tested the patience of many Nigerians, especially amid high unemployment and poverty levels.

Buhari’s government in response, rolled out the National Social Investment Program (NSIP), including the N-Power scheme, conditional cash transfers, and school feeding programs, aimed at cushioning poverty and empowering youth.

His administration also signed the Not Too Young To Run bill, lowering the age barrier for electoral candidacy, a symbolic nod to Nigeria’s burgeoning youth demographic.

Was Buhari a patriotic leader? His leadership was not without controversy.

He was often criticized for perceived ethnic favoritism, slow response to national crises, and a centralized style of governance.

Yet to his supporters, he remained a symbol of moral fortitude, personal discipline, and commitment to a Nigeria that works, however slowly.

After completing his constitutionally mandated two terms in 2023, Buhari returned to Daura, Katsina State, with characteristic quietude, stating his desire to “be far away from Abuja.”

His death today in London marks the end of a storied life, one that spanned military coups, electoral milestones, and the volatile pendulum of public opinion.

As flags fly at half-mast and condolences pour in from across the globe, Nigeria now turns its gaze inward, asking not just what Buhari did, but what his legacy means for the future.

One thing is clear: Muhammadu Buhari’s name will remain etched in the pages of Nigerian history; as a man who led in uniform and in agbada, shaped discourse on corruption and integrity, and left behind a nation still wrestling with the ideals he once embodied.