October 4, 2025 - 7:51 AM

Mr. Blandish Waves a Wand: Nigeria’s Naira Illusion, the Naira and the Magic Wand

Opinions
— By: Linus Anagboso

Naira Makes List Of Worst-Performing Currencies In The World

James Hadley Chase’s Mr. Blandish Waves a Wand (1947). tells a story where charm and make-believe mask darker truths. A wand is waved, and people see what they want to see—while the reality remains unchanged.

Today, Nigeria’s Naira seems caught in a similar illusion.

In the past month, the currency gained about 4%, strengthening to ~₦1,466/$1. Officials point to $1.35 billion in foreign portfolio inflows and U.S. Fed cuts as proof that “reforms are working.” Headlines trumpet a stronger Naira, and government voices beam with confidence.

But like Chase’s novel, what sparkles may only be deception.

The truth is that the Naira’s lift is powered by FPI—hot money, fast inflows that can vanish overnight. It is not the rooted strength of FDI, the kind of long-term investment that builds factories, jobs, and exports. If Nigeria’s economy was truly on the mend, we would be seeing FDI, not just portfolio tourists chasing high yields.

And Nigerians have every reason to be skeptical. Beyond structural weaknesses—oil production stuck at 1.43M bpd, $2B+ spent annually on medical and education tourism, and 2,266 violent deaths in half a year—we also bleed dollars in frivolous ways.

Consider the absurdity: local government chairmen’s wives flying abroad for “leadership seminars.” At a time when dollars are scarce, public funds are being squandered on trips that add nothing to our economy, while draining forex that could strengthen our reserves. These are not isolated cases but part of a culture where status symbols take precedence over substance.

This is why many suspect that even the current surge in FPI may not be purely market-driven. Could it be routed by political proxies to create a temporary glow of legitimacy? In a leadership that thrives on optics, this is hardly beyond imagination.

But Nigerians must remember Chase’s lesson: the wand may glitter, but it cannot erase reality.

The reality is that real strength lies not in hot money inflows, but in building hospitals and schools at home so dollars don’t fly abroad; in fixing oil and diversifying exports; in creating an environment where FDI—not FPI—flows in naturally.

Until then, every surge in the Naira risks being nothing more than a wave of the wand—a dazzling illusion that fades the moment the lights go out.

Why Legal and Human Resources Roles Must Remain Distinct in Organizations
Linus Anagboso
Linus Anagboso
Linus Anagboso is a digital entrepreneur, strategic communicator, and the voice behind The Big Pen Unfilterd — a bold commentary platform known for cutting through noise and exposing truth. Beyond writing, Linus helps brands and changemakers craft powerful narratives, build authentic visibility, and grow influence through strategic communication, branding, and partnership-driven promotion. If you're ready to be seen, heard, and remembered — he's the strategist with the pen to match. He can be reached at mail: anagbosolinus@gmail.com Tel: 08026287711
