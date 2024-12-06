9-Year-Old Sets Family Flat on Fire in Ilorin While Playing with Matches

A 9-year-old boy accidentally set his father’s three-bedroom flat on fire in Ilorin, Kwara State, after playing with matches.

The incident happened on Thursday at No. 52 Mandate Housing Estate, leaving the house badly damaged.

The spokesman for the state fire service, Hassan Adekunle, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

He explained that the child’s actions caused a mattress to catch fire, which quickly spread through the home.

“We urge the public to prioritize safety, especially as children are on holiday and often unsupervised while parents are at work,” he said.

The fire service advised parents to keep matches, lighters, and other flammable materials out of children’s reach. Parents were also encouraged to teach their kids about the dangers of playing with fire.

Adekunle also issued a warning about the risks of using firecrackers, especially with the festive season approaching.

He recounted a previous tragedy involving a child who hid a lit firecracker under a bed in fear of being scolded.

The family, unaware of the danger, left the house for shopping, only to return to find it completely destroyed by fire.

“Parents must educate their children about fire safety and the dangers of firecrackers,” Adekunle added. “Together, we can prevent such tragedies this holiday season.”

