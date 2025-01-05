Money Isn’t Everything”: Sasha P Speaks Out Against Nigeria’s Obsession with Wealth

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Anthonia Yetunde Alabi, popularly known as Sasha P, has voiced her concerns about the growing obsession with money in the country.

The 41-year-old artist lamented how Nigerians often measure a person’s worth solely by their wealth, treating the rich as if they are untouchable gods. She pointed out that while money can influence many things, it doesn’t define a person’s character—it only amplifies who they truly are.

Sharing her thoughts on her X (formerly Twitter) handle, Sasha P reflected on the troubling trend where people respond to disagreements or insults by questioning the other person’s financial status. She finds this behavior deeply unsettling.

She wrote:

“I think we lost the plot when people began to judge your value based on how much money you have. In Nigeria, money is worshipped, and any display of wealth earns you the treatment of a deity. But the truth is, you can be rich and still lack wisdom!

“Money doesn’t make you cool, pleasant to be around, or exempt you from being held accountable. It doesn’t magically give you emotional intelligence. Money is simply an amplifier—it will highlight your character, whether good or bad!

“It’s disappointing when people respond to an argument with, ‘How

