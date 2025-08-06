Garlands For Our Women

I don’t want to begin this article with the cliché that what a man can do, a woman can do better. It would stir controversy, the sort that might undermine the success of our women in recent times.

And truly, there is no need for comparison. Not all women even agree with the saying that what men can do, they can do better. Some would say, “Abeg o, me I no like stress, I want to relax and be taken care of.” But like I said earlier, the essence of this article is not to draw comparisons between men and women, but to give our women their flowers, especially for their recent strides in the world of sports and education.

First, it was the Super Falcons who defeated host nation Morocco to win the African Women’s Cup of Nations for a record tenth time this year. And they did so by demonstrating the resilient spirit of Nigeria, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. Mr. President did not hold back in rewarding them for bringing glory to the nation. Each player received a cash gift of $100,000, a three-bedroom apartment, and a well-deserved national honour. The coaching crew were not left behind, as each member got $50,000, houses, and national honours.

We were still basking in the euphoria of the Super Falcons’ heroics when the female basketball team known as D’Tigress beat Mali 78–64 in the Afrobasketball final in Côte d’Ivoire to secure their seventh continental title. It is almost as if “everything na double-double” for Nigeria in the world of sports this year.

As expected, Mr. President replicated the same gestures for them. The only difference is that while the Super Falcons were received by Mr. President himself, D’Tigress were received by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, who was so happy he held the trophy up with both hands, the way team captains lift their trophies in the stadium for celebration. It was a wonderful sight to behold. You could tell the Vice President is more of a basketball fan than a football fan; maybe that’s why the President delegated him to welcome them with such a warm reception.

We were still rejoicing over D’Tigress’ victory when 17-year-old Nafisa Abdullahi beat 69 countries to win the Global English Championship in the UK. When we say “Naija no dey carry last,” we are not just bragging about our potential; we are merely stating the obvious. We are a people blessed with talent, grit, and resilience. What young Nafisa has demonstrated is the spirit of Nigerian excellence. Imagine a Nigerian, schooling in Nigeria, competing with native English speakers and defeating them in their own language! I’m sure the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, would be surprised and might even ask where Nafisa learned to speak such good English, just like he recently asked the President of Liberia, Joseph Boakai, at the White House.

Not only she, but also her colleagues Rukayya Muhammad Fema and Hadiza Kashim Kalli emerged as champions in English Language Communication Skills and Debate, respectively.

Expectedly, Nigerians are calling on the President to honour them, especially Nafisa Abdullahi, the same way he honoured the Super Falcons and D’Tigress, with cash rewards, houses, and national honours. After all, what is good for the sports industry is also good for the education sector, they say.

I do hope Mr. President listens to this appeal from well-meaning Nigerians so that we don’t have a society where parents begin to say that their children must play football or basketball. At least, let them know that academic excellence can still be a valid pathway to success.

It is ironic to note that our women are putting the country on the global map for the right reasons at a time when one of them, the leader of a major political party in the same UK where Nafisa raised Nigeria’s flag high, has turned Nigeria into her personal punching bag. What a time to be alive.

I’m referring to no other person than Kemi Badenoch. In her desperate bid to become UK Prime Minister, she has not held back in denigrating Nigeria at every turn. I made a vow earlier this year not to write anything about her again, after my December 2024 article titled “Kemi Badenoch and How Not to Denigrate Your Country,” which was published by Daily Trust and The Nation newspapers. And I am going to maintain that vow, even in the face of her continued disparaging remarks about Nigeria.

There is no need to belabour words on Aunty Kemi and her penchant for speaking ill of Nigeria, even though she no longer identifies as Nigerian. Now, back to our women, who are the complete opposite of what Kemi Badenoch represents. Their recent victories in sports and education are a breath of fresh air for Nigeria, a wake-up call for us to support and empower the girl-child.

Our women have done so much for the image of this country. From Chioma Ajunwa, who won Nigeria’s first Olympic gold medal; to Blessing Okagbare, a track and field powerhouse; to Asisat Oshoala, who continues to make us proud in global football; to Tobi Amusan, who broke the world record in the 100m hurdles, Nigerian women have continued to defy odds and blaze trails. Add to that the brilliance of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, whose literary voice resonates across continents; the eloquence of Maryam Bukar Hassan, Nigeria’s spoken word sensation recently appointed as the United Nations’ first-ever global advocate for peace; and now young Nafisa Abdullahi, Rukayya Muhammad Fema, and Hadiza Kashim Kalli, who have stunned the world with their intellects. These women, and many others, represent the true Nigerian spirit, resilient, talented, and worthy of all the garlands we can offer.

And not even a horde of Kemi Badenochs can take the shine off us. Of course, like any other society, we are not without our flaws. These flaws often surface through the unflattering actions of a few bad apples who do not represent the truest essence of the Nigerian spirit. I have always maintained that the Nigerian spirit is a strong force, and it can be used for good. How can our children benefit from it? For one, by tirelessly projecting those values which best define us, especially when displayed by the exceptional efforts of individuals or groups. These values can be our penchant for excellence, perseverance, smartness, diligence, authenticity, friendliness, spirituality, and zeal.

These values, when projected into our national consciousness, can help our youths fully embrace their identity, shoot for the stars in their pursuits, and strive to positively represent Nigeria in every space they venture into. This will prove to others that we are a nation of dreamers and doers with much to offer humanity. While others try to paint us in bad lights, we can proudly trumpet our triumphs and constantly retain the special mentality of doggedness and excellence that is the Nigerian spirit.

