Valentine: Lagos Emulates Osun, Provides Free HIV Testing To Students 

In a proactive move to promote healthy relationships and encourage responsible sexual behaviour among residents, the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA) organised Free Testing and Counseling Services within the Premises of the Lagos State University, Ojo Campus.

Chief Executive Officer of LSACA, Dr. Folakemi Animashaun, explained that the initiative is aimed at providing personalised testing and counselling sessions for members of the university community to receive the support and information they need to make informed decisions regarding their health.

Dr. Animashaun explained that the testing and counselling service during Valentine’s celebration reflects the commitment of the state government to ensuring that love is not just celebrated but safe as healthy relationships must be built on trust and responsibility. She added that knowing one’s status is an essential step in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“Valentine’s Day, a time traditionally dedicated to love and affection, also presents an opportune moment to raise awareness about HIV & AIDS and the importance of regular testing. This initiative aims to destigmatize HIV testing and counselling and encourage individuals to prioritise their health and the health of their partners”, she said.

Animashaun called on residents to extend love to those living with and affected by HIV by creating supportive networks that encourage open dialogue, education, and empathy highlighting the importance of allowing love to guide actions of compassion and support towards achieving a healthier future for all.

“By fostering an environment where love and understanding prevail, it is essential to allow love to guide our actions. With love, we can break down stigma and build a healthier and more inclusive society that prioritises well-being and human connection,” she said.

While wishing residents a memorable Valentine’s celebration, the Chief Executive Officer emphasised that Lagos State AIDS Agency remains committed to the Health and Environment mandate of the THEMES Plus Agenda as the Agency has been instrumental in the coordination of HIV & AIDS control programmes in the state.

Emphasising that HIV testing and counselling services remain free and all designated healthcare facilities across the state, Dr. Animashaun, however, encouraged residents to take advantage of the free testing and counselling services, adding that by prioritising their health, individuals can contribute to their well-being and that of the state, ultimately leading to a healthier population.