September 5, 2025 - 5:28 PM

Ministry of Education Clears Air on TeenEagle Prize Money

News
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Northern Nigerians Express Anger Over FG’s N200,000 Prize to World English Champion Winner
Nafisa Abdullahi

The Federal Ministry of Education has issued a clarification on the monetary gifts presented to eight Nigerian winners of the TeenEagle 2024/2025 Global Competition held in the United Kingdom.

In a press release made available to the news chronicle dated September 3, 2025, the Ministry addressed misinformation circulating on social media regarding the source of the gifts.

It explained that the monetary tokens given to the students at the national recognition event on August 28, 2025, were personal gestures from the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, and not from government funds.

According to the statement, Dr. Alausa described the gifts as “a token of my appreciation of the effort made by these young girls and to also serve as encouragement to other girls and young children in Nigeria to excel.”

He further reiterated this on his verified social media platforms, stressing that no government or Ministry allocation was used.

The Ministry emphasized that its financial resources remain committed strictly to scholarships and structured educational support in line with federal policy.

Such provisions, it clarified, are reserved for students entering or studying in Nigerian public tertiary institutions, including universities, colleges of education, and polytechnics.

Signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, the release reaffirmed the Ministry’s dedication to fostering excellence and building a globally competitive education system.

It also underscored education as a foundation of national development under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision.

The Ministry urged the public to disregard misleading reports suggesting that the gifts were government-funded and called for continued support and encouragement of Nigerian children to achieve outstanding academic success.

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

