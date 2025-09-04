Agberos Must Go- Public Outrage as Mob Justice Follows Fatal Abuja Crash

Tension gripped Mabushi, Abuja, on Wednesday after three suspected touts, locally known as Agberos were lynched and set ablaze by an angry mob.

The News Chronicle gathered that the suspects, believed to be linked to the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), allegedly caused the deaths of a man, his wife, and their son in a horrific accident on the Mabushi Bridge.

Eyewitnesses said the touts attempted to extort the family by forcefully dragging the steering wheel from the driver, causing the car to veer off and crash. The victims reportedly died instantly.

Shocking video footage circulating online shows the suspects lying on the ground before being doused with petrol and set on fire by unidentified persons.

“This is what AMAC agberos are doing in Abuja,” one witness said. “A whole family lost their lives because they chased a man, entered his car, and took the steering from him. The FCT Minister must act. These agberos must go.”