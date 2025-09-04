spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 5, 2025 - 5:28 PM

Environment Minister, House Committee Map New Flood Strategies

Environment
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Environment Minister, House Committee Map New Flood Strategies
Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal

The Minister of Environment, Hon. Balarabe Abbas Lawal, on Thursday received the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Flood Management, led by Hon. Midala Usman Balami, for high-level discussions on Nigeria’s response to the 2025 flood crisis.

According to official reports, flooding has so far affected no fewer than 272,890 people across 25 states this year, underscoring the urgency of coordinated action.

At the meeting, the Minister outlined a series of interventions being rolled out by the Federal Government to mitigate the impact and strengthen resilience.

Key measures include the introduction of new flood and erosion control policies, the development of a National Flood Insurance Policy, and the expansion of the Flood Early Warning Systems to 307 locations nationwide.

In addition, the Ministry is driving public awareness campaigns and implementing structural interventions in flood-prone communities.

Hon. Abbas reaffirmed government’s commitment to safeguarding lives and livelihoods through long-term strategies that prioritize prevention, resilience, and citizen safety.

He assured the lawmakers of continued collaboration with relevant stakeholders to reduce the risks of future flooding and protect vulnerable communities.

The visit by the Ad-hoc Committee forms part of the legislature’s oversight function to ensure accountability and efficiency in the management of natural disasters affecting millions of Nigerians.

Previous article
JUST IN: Tinubu Embarks on 10-Day Working Vacation in Europe
Next article
Ministry of Education Clears Air on TeenEagle Prize Money
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Fuel Crisis Looms as NUPENG Threatens Nationwide Strike Over Dangote Refinery’s Anti-Union Stance

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Nigeria may be headed for another wave of fuel...

Abuja–Makurdi Highway Faces Early Collapse as Motorists Decry Shoddy Work

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Motorists on the Abuja–Makurdi highway have raised alarm over...

Truth is Dying Online And We’re Holding the Knife

Shaakaa Stephanie Sewuese Shaakaa Stephanie Sewuese -
We live in an age where truth is no...

Legendary Italian Designer Giorgio Armani Dies at 91 — His Life and Legacy

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Giorgio Armani, the renowned Italian fashion designer has died...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Fuel Crisis Looms as NUPENG Threatens Nationwide Strike Over Dangote Refinery’s Anti-Union Stance

News 0
Nigeria may be headed for another wave of fuel...

Abuja–Makurdi Highway Faces Early Collapse as Motorists Decry Shoddy Work

News 0
Motorists on the Abuja–Makurdi highway have raised alarm over...

Truth is Dying Online And We’re Holding the Knife

Opinions 0
We live in an age where truth is no...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join