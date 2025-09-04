Environment Minister, House Committee Map New Flood Strategies

The Minister of Environment, Hon. Balarabe Abbas Lawal, on Thursday received the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Flood Management, led by Hon. Midala Usman Balami, for high-level discussions on Nigeria’s response to the 2025 flood crisis.

According to official reports, flooding has so far affected no fewer than 272,890 people across 25 states this year, underscoring the urgency of coordinated action.

At the meeting, the Minister outlined a series of interventions being rolled out by the Federal Government to mitigate the impact and strengthen resilience.

Key measures include the introduction of new flood and erosion control policies, the development of a National Flood Insurance Policy, and the expansion of the Flood Early Warning Systems to 307 locations nationwide.

In addition, the Ministry is driving public awareness campaigns and implementing structural interventions in flood-prone communities.

Hon. Abbas reaffirmed government’s commitment to safeguarding lives and livelihoods through long-term strategies that prioritize prevention, resilience, and citizen safety.

He assured the lawmakers of continued collaboration with relevant stakeholders to reduce the risks of future flooding and protect vulnerable communities.

The visit by the Ad-hoc Committee forms part of the legislature’s oversight function to ensure accountability and efficiency in the management of natural disasters affecting millions of Nigerians.