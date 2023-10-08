Minister hints on end to N-POWER indefinitely

The Federal Government has suspended N-Power programme indefinitely.

According to The Nation, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu announced the suspension during an interview with TVC News.

According to Edu, the decision to suspend the programme was necessary due to countless flaws inherent in the scheme.

The Minister further opined that a government investigation into how the money has been spent since the program’s commencement has already kick-started.

She said that some of the beneficiaries are not found in their place of assignments yet they expect monthly stipends.

Some of the beneficiaries, according to the Minister, should have left the programme since 2022 but are still on the payroll.

