Middle Belt Not Part of Anti-Tinubu Coalition –APC Elders Forum Chair

The chairman of the Plateau State All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Forum, Ambassador Danladi Wuyep, has stated that the Middle Belt is not involved in the ongoing political coalition against President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term in 2027.

According to Wuyep on Sunday, the coalition, reportedly led by some politicians, including former Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, is driven by personal ambition rather than national interest.

He argued that those pushing for the coalition are only upset because they did not get what they wanted from Tinubu’s administration.

He further claimed that these individuals are dealing with politicians who are more strategic than they are. He also assured that President Tinubu is aware of their plans and will take appropriate measures to counter them.

“They think forming a coalition will help them unseat him, but it won’t be easy. President Tinubu knows what is happening and the kind of people involved. He won’t be intimidated by a coalition. Looking at the people behind it, it’s clear they won’t succeed especially since the president is staying vigilant,” Wuyep said.

He emphasized that the Middle Belt region does not support the coalition and is satisfied with Tinubu’s leadership. He also pointed out that the controversial Muslim-Muslim ticket, initially backed by northern politicians, has now backfired on them.

“When people say ‘the North’ is against Tinubu, we ask, ‘Which part of the North?’ The Middle Belt supports the president’s work. The North created this problem—when others opposed the Muslim-Muslim ticket, they celebrated it, thinking it would serve their agenda. But now that things didn’t go their way, they are unhappy,” he added.

Wuyep stressed that politics is dynamic and requires different strategies for different elections. He dismissed the coalition as an empty threat, asserting that the APC in the Middle Belt is focused on working for the people, unlike those in the coalition who are pursuing personal interests.

“This is not like the coalition that stopped former President Goodluck Jonathan’s re-election. That was different; this one is driven by personal grudges and will not succeed,” he concluded.