Investigation Deepens Into Killing of 16 Northerners in Edo as Okpebholo Suspends Security Chief

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories:

1. Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has suspended the Edo State Security Corps Commander, CP Friday Ibadin (Rtd.), following the mob killing of 16 Northern travelers in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area, on March 27, 2025.

In a statement, the state government also ordered the suspension of all illegal vigilante groups.

Authorities have arrested 14 suspects, with a police-led special team continuing the manhunt for others involved. The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, condemned the killings. He called for calm and urged all vigilante groups to register with relevant security agencies.

Meanwhile, 19 victims have now been buried, with security forces vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

2. President Tinubu hosted his first Eid-El-Fitr homage at the Presidential Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja, on Sunday, March 30. The event, which began at 12:16 pm, brought together lawmakers representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), area council chairpersons, traditional rulers, religious leaders from both Christian and Muslim communities, and senior judicial officers. The prayers were led by Dr. Timothy Amazon, Chairman of the FCT Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, and Prof. SAS Galadanci, Murshid of the National Mosque. The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, led the delegation and delivered the opening remarks, followed by the presentation of greeting cards to the President.

Additionally, Tinubu stated that food prices are stabilizing, and hunger is declining due to government efforts. Speaking during the Sallah homage, he credited the FCT’s removal from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) for rapid improvements in infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

In another development, President Tinubu appointed Dr. Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe as Chairman of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) for an initial term of four years. Oloriegbe, a former senator representing Kwara Central, previously served as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health from 2019 to 2023.

3. Aisha Achimugu, the Managing Director and CEO of Felak Concept Group, has responded to allegations made against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). In a statement released by the company’s Head of Media, Bodex Hungbo, Achimugu acknowledged the support she has received and reiterated that her business operations comply with the law. She assured her business partners and associates of her willingness to cooperate with authorities as the investigation unfolds.

The EFCC had earlier declared her wanted over allegations of criminal conspiracy and money laundering, linking her to an ongoing probe.

Achimugu maintained that she would address the situation through legal means while continuing her professional and business engagements. The statement concluded with messages acknowledging Mother’s Day and Eid celebrations.

4. Based on reports from Bureau De Change (BDC) operators, the naira continues to suffer from a loss of confidence due to devaluation and depreciation despite recent gains in the foreign exchange market.

ABCON President Aminu Gwadebe said the naira’s appreciation was due to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) intervention at the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS) window, which has improved supply and reduced demand pressure. However, he warned that the naira remains highly volatile, facing challenges from trade, exchange rate fluctuations, and speculative attacks

5. Former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the ongoing Ukraine war, saying he was “very angry” at Putin for questioning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s credibility. In an NBC interview, monitored by The News Chronicle, Trump threatened secondary tariffs on countries buying Russian oil if Moscow did not agree to a ceasefire.

He warned of a 25% tariff on Russian oil and products in the U.S., with potential penalties on nations like China and India. Zelensky accused Russia of prolonging the war and urged stronger international action. The conflict, now in its fourth year, has resulted in over 100,000 military deaths, with Ukraine last reporting 43,000 losses in late 2024.

Trump also suggested he would not rule out a third presidential term despite constitutional limits and threatened military action against Iran if it refused a nuclear deal. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian rejected direct negotiations but left room for indirect talks.

6. Teenager Jakub Mensik denied legendary tennis player Novac Djokovic his 100th ATP singles title with a 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4) victory in the Miami Open final. The 19-year-old Czech, competing in only his second ATP final, secured his first tour title and became the ninth-youngest Masters 1000 champion.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam winner, was aiming to become the third man in the Open era to reach 100 titles but struggled with the humid conditions. Despite a slow start, he fought back, but Mensik’s powerful serve and resilience in long rallies secured the win.

Mensik haf nearly withdrew from the tournament due to a knee injury. He credited Djokovic as his inspiration and expressed gratitude to his physiotherapist. The victory places Mensik to a career-high ranking of 24. Meanwhile, Djokovic, whose last ATP title came in 2023 has shown improvements under coach Andy Murray despite the loss.

7. Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru has updated her Instagram bio to “Honourable Natasha Idibia,” adopting the surname of Nigerian singer 2Baba. This change comes shortly after 2Baba’s estranged wife, Annie, signed off an Instagram post using her maiden name, “Annie Uwana Macaulay,” for the first time in years.

Earlier this month, 2Baba proposed to Natasha in a viral video, which came after he confirmed his separation from Annie and their ongoing divorce process. Since then, 2Baba and Natasha have been seen together publicly, while Annie has wiped her Instagram page and unfollowed him. Annie and 2Baba, married since 2012, share two daughters.