SHOCKING: Man Scales London’s Tower Bridge, Causes Traffic Chaos

A man climbed the Tower Bridge in central London on Monday morning, causing authorities to shut down the landmark to traffic and pedestrians for nearly two hours before the situation was resolved.

The incident unfolded at approximately 10:30 AM (GMT) when the City of London Police received reports of an individual climbing the railings of the historic bridge. Emergency services, including firefighters from Lambeth River, Whitechapel, Edmonton, and Soho stations, were dispatched to the scene.

Confirming the incident, the City of London Police posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“Tower Bridge is closed to traffic and pedestrians due to a person who has scaled the railings. Please avoid the area where possible.”

Authorities worked to bring the man down safely. At 12:32 PM, police provided an update:

“The man has safely come down from the railings on Tower Bridge. The bridge will reopen shortly. Thank you for your patience.”

By early afternoon, the Tower Bridge authorities announced that the site was fully operational again, stating:

“Tower Bridge has now reopened. Visitors with pre-booked tickets will be accommodated all day.”

This marks the second high-profile climbing incident in London in just two days. On March 8, 2025, a pro-Palestinian protester, identified as Daniel Day, 29, from Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, scaled the Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) in Westminster, remaining on the structure for 16 hours while waving a Palestinian flag.

Day was arrested by Metropolitan Police and charged with causing public nuisance and trespassing on a protected site. He was later taken to St Thomas’ Hospital for medical evaluation.

Onlookers gathered at Tower Bridge as emergency crews worked to resolve the situation. Videos and pictures of the climber, who was seen wearing a hooded top, were widely shared on social media.

While Monday’s Tower Bridge incident ended without arrests or injuries, the repeated disruptions to London’s landmarks have raised concerns over security measures at major public sites.

Authorities have yet to disclose the motive behind Monday’s incident.