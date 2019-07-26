Microsoft Office Online will now be simply called ‘Office’

Microsoft is dropping the ‘Online’ branding from its web version of the Office suite to change the way we refer to these apps that have evolved over time and are accessible on more than one platform.

In the official blog, Microsoft explained that “Office Online” is now simply “Office”. Similarly, “Word Online” is now “Word”, and so on. However, when specific reference is required, the company may choose to use “Office for the web”.

Microsoft said that the branding only applies to Office apps and other server products such as Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Project Online, and Office Online Server, are not affected. Although the ‘Online’ branding will drop soon, it is not to be confused with desktop or mobile apps.