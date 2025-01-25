Michael Onoja Reveals Strategies Behind Encyc Media’s Growth in Videography

Michael Onoja, a videographer with Encyc Media, does not believe the best camera or the best videographer exists.

In an exclusive interview with Esther Salami of The News Chronicle, shared insights into the world of videography, accenting teamwork, confidence, and continuous learning as the keys to the media company’s rapid rise.

In just three years, Encyc Media has become a household name in the creative industry, producing captivating content, including a widely celebrated wedding video of gospel minister Theophilus Sunday that left a lasting impression on viewers.

“Teamwork makes the dream work,” he said. “You don’t achieve a lot if you try to do everything by yourself. At Encyc Media, we ensure that everyone contributes their best. For instance, the video you mentioned earlier, I wasn’t even present for—”

Beyond teamwork, Onoja noted the critical role of confidence in the creative industry. He explained that skill alone is not enough; the way a professional presents themselves can make all the difference.

“Confidence stands out,” he stated passionately.

“If you don’t have the confidence in yourself, nobody will trust anything into your hands.”

“Imagine going to tell somebody that I can make a video for you that will make your brand to stand out and while you’re saying it, you’re probably stammering or not being able to look at the person to say it or maybe you’re looking at the ground and you’re even confused?”

“Those who are confident actually do more than the skilled,” he added.

Onoja’s commitment to his craft extends beyond profit-making. He revealed that his love for videography was cultivated early in life through church media.

“For me, it’s not just about profit. I’ve been in the media space for about 15 years, starting as a child in church. Back then, it wasn’t about money—it was about passion and impact. Even now, while profitability is important, the impact we make comes first.”

Onoja also spoke on Encyc Media’s goals for the future. He envisions the company helping brands harness the power of media to elevate their presence.

“Many people, especially in this part of the world, haven’t fully tapped into the power of media. In the next five years, we aim to be the agency that bridges that gap, helping businesses stand out in a media-driven world.”

He also spoke candidly about his principles and how they guide the projects he accepts.

“I reject jobs when they don’t align with my personality and my principles. I don’t just do anything that comes because it comes my way- No, I have principles that are guiding me.”

There are people who can shoot any kind of video for anybody, he added. “they call them to do any music video and they will go and do it. But I won’t just accept any kind of contract. I will look at it as something that has to align with my own conviction with my own faith. I wouldn’t judge the project to be bad, but if it doesn’t align with my personal conviction or consecration, I won’t take it,” he opined.

When asked for advice for aspiring videographers, Onoja was practical and encouraging. “Start with what you have,” he said affirmimg that the best camera is the one you can afford.

“When I started, I created great content with just my phone. It’s not about the equipment—it’s about creativity and storytelling. Learn as much as you can, and don’t stop improving. This industry evolves quickly, and you need to evolve with it.”

On the future of media, Onoja described it as a powerful tool for influence. “The media isn’t just about gadgets or cameras. It’s a platform of influence. If used well, it can change lives, shape narratives, and leave a lasting legacy,” he said.

Michael Onoja’s journey is proof that teamwork, confidence, and continuous learning can overcome challenges in an ever-growing industry.

Watch Full Interview:

