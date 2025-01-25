Judikay Speaks Out on Eezee Concept Drama, Chooses to Focus on Ministry

Nigerian gospel artist and minister Judikay has finally addressed the ongoing issues with her former boss and record label, Eezee Concept.



In a heartfelt statement, she announced her decision to let go of the legal battle and focus on her calling: spreading the gospel and serving God.

Before stepping away, Judikay clarified the controversy surrounding the money she allegedly received during her contract.

According to her, the contract began in February 2019 and ended in 2023, but she never received any direct payments, contrary to claims by the record label.

She also revealed that after the contract ended, she asked for a proper audit through her lawyers, as stipulated in the agreement. However, the record label refused to comply.

In her words:

“After prayerful consideration, I have made the deliberate decision to walk away from this entire drama and choose to prioritize the greater good and unity of the body of Christ. My role as a member of the body of Christ takes precedence, and I willingly make this sacrifice, drawing strength from the knowledge that Christ is of far greater worth than any earthly possession or vindication.”

Judikay expressed deep gratitude to church leaders, fellow believers, gospel music colleagues, and her family for their unwavering support and prayers during this challenging period.

Her focus now remains on Jesus Christ and the ministry she believes He has entrusted to her. She ended her statement with love and faith, saying she is determined to move forward with her mission.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...