If I am President Tinubu, I will do everything within my power and authority to drastically reduce the usually attached convoy of vehicles on presidential entourage. The convoy of Mr. President is just too large and unnecessary. The present economic realities do not encourage such. The people are passing through severe economic pains.

If I am Mr. President, I will cut down on the spending of every government functionary and parastatal. Most government appointees see government office as a place to amass wealth and live ostentatiously.

Like I am Mr. President, I will reduce my oversea travels to save resources for the country. Every trip of Mr. President and his aides gulp millions of dollars. Under the present economic hardship, the President and its government must do all possible to safe resources to support our ailing economy.

It must be stated that government money is not to be lavished on few privileged individuals. Government office is not a place for opulence. The present economy does not support such.

Nigerians frown at such display of lifestyle when majority of the citizens are already impoverished. In other advanced and wealthy countries, their leaders deny themselves of pleasures to demonstrate their concern and commitment at reducing the pains they go through. The menacing poverty in the country is real. Nigerian leaders have to be up and doing. They have to work harder to save the country from total collapse.

At every movement of the President, Vice President, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House, Ministers and others, countless SUVs and other expensive vehicles, aides and security officials are on their entourage. This is complete misplaced priority. A big waste. It is insensitive and against the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Nigerian economy is presently in shambles. Prices of commodities keep soaring to the disadvantage of millions of our people. Nigerians are in serious economic quagmire. Yet, government officials display such clear case of insensitivity and wickedness!

Many homes wore gloomy faces throughout the last Christmas celebration. They had nothing to eat. They starved because they could not afford the high cost of food items in the market. It is this high cost of food items that forced many to beseech Ibadan, Okija and Abuja centres for palliatives only to meet their untimely deaths.

If I am Mr. President Tinubu, every elected government official monthly pay and allowances will come down. The high roof pay for these men and women in political power is outrageous and dangerous for our economy. Why should a serving Senator’s pay and allowances be far and above that of the IGP, CDS, CoAS, Navy and Air Force, why? I cannot wrap my head around it. This is bizarre and do not support efficiency.

Mr. President must re-organize this country to save her from chaos, anarchy and doom. There is a whole lot of injustice that has crippled the country from moving forward. We must rise to challenge the confused leadership in the country. Nigeria, presently is sleeping. A big and rich country such as ours without permanent electricity, no well-organized and functioning rail system, a country without operational refinery, no modern hospital with equipment, should be declared emergency zone.

If I am President Tinubu, I will ensure one of the refineries work. In fact, it is a must. There is nothing spectacular about it. It is not cast on iron, or rock. It is all about giving your directive, your full support and body language and, possibly stepping on toes towards realizing it. What is the essence of NNPCL without a refinery to manage? Where do they draw money for salaries and allowances?

One of the government owned refineries must begin work to contribute positively to arresting the drift of the economy. How can a country with adequate crude, with about four refineries yet, be importing finished products? It is sickening!

Like I am Mr. President, I will do all it takes, take every risk to ensure permanent electricity in the country. It is achievable. It is possible. Nigeria can’t be supplying constant power to neighbouring countries without sustaining hers. What is the barrier? There are countries in Africa with permanent electricity. Why not in Nigeria? Let’s fight and kill the corruption against the possibility. Let’s step on the toes therein.

If I am Mr. President, I will battle the current economic challenges bedeviling the country with all it takes until Nigerians begin to smile. The current economic challenges in the country is strangulating. It has strangulated many to their early graves. The stampede and deaths witnessed during the sharing of Christmas palliatives in some parts of the country are clear examples of hard times.

The harsh economy has maimed and caused severe sickness for many citizens. Like I am President Tinubu, I will hold an urgent and emergency meeting with food companies and vendors. I will give them government support and plead for the reduction of prices of their commodities.

Like I am President Tinubu, I will declare operation massacre on the kidnappers, bandits and unknown gun men. I will instruct and lead military operation to the bandits held territory, forest, bush, farms and wherever they are to battle and chase them out of the country for good. I will ensure we recover the country from these characters. I won’t sleep until I have taken the country back from these hoodlums. That is very crucial.

That the cost of yam, tomato, beans, potato, onion, pepper, etc. have gone out of the reach of the common man is as a result of farmers no longer having easy access to their farms.

If I am President Tinubu, I will establish Justice for all. No more shall citizen’s right be abused by the police or security agencies and few privileged class. Every individual right shall be protected and respected by law enforcement agents. Law abiding citizens will not be harassed by any individual or group, no matter how highly placed. Nigerians will walk, work or live anywhere of their choice without fear. The judiciary will surely become the last hope of the common man.

If I am President Tinubu, I will build a country for Nigerians to appreciate and become proud of. I will discourage the brain drain. Inculcate and instill the spirit of patriotism and nationalism among all. I will during celebrations such as the birth of Muhammed and Jesus travel and stay in rural communities, chatting, eating and drinking with women and men, youth and children to give them sense of belonging.

If I am President Tinubu, I will strive to eliminate religious, ethnic or political brigandage of any kind. I will destroy politics of do or die. I shall erect an INEC that will stand the test of time. I will demystify the position of President and Commander in Chief. I will build One Nigeria, One Destiny.

Uzodinma Nwaogbe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...