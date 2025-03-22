Meta Agrees to Stop Tracking UK Privacy Campaigner

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, has settled a lawsuit with a UK privacy advocate, Tanya O’Carroll, by agreeing to stop using her data for targeted advertising.

This outcome follows O’Carroll’s legal challenge, which began in 2022, after she objected to Meta’s practice of tracking users and profiling them to deliver personalized ads.

She based her case on UK and EU data protection laws that allow individuals to refuse the processing of their data for direct marketing purposes.

Meta had initially argued that its personalized ads did not constitute direct marketing and resisted O’Carroll’s objection.

However, the case, which was scheduled for a hearing at the English High Court, concluded with a settlement instead, marking a personal victory for O’Carroll.

As part of the agreement, Meta must stop tracking her and using her data for ad targeting when she uses its services.

While the settlement only applies to O’Carroll’s case, she views it as a step forward in challenging Meta’s data practices.

She said it could inspire others to assert their right to object to data processing for marketing. O’Carroll noted that although Meta settled without admitting wrongdoing, the case draws attention to privacy issues linked to targeted ads.

Meta has faced growing scrutiny under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe, which aims to protect users’ personal information.

Although Meta has paid several GDPR fines, its ad-based business model—built on tracking and profiling users—remains largely intact.

Privacy advocates have faced challenges enforcing data protection laws against tech giants, but recent cases, including O’Carroll’s, show that individuals can push back.

Meta may now consider alternative approaches to comply with privacy laws in the UK, similar to the model it recently adopted in the EU.

That model offers users a choice between consenting to tracking or paying for an ad-free experience.

O’Carroll has not disclosed specific details of her settlement with Meta but confirmed that she will access Meta’s services without tracking or payment.