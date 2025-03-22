Meningitis Outbreak Claims Six Lives in Kebbi University

Six students from Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, have lost their lives due to an outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis.

The university management confirmed the tragic incident on Saturday, expressing deep sorrow over the loss.

Following the outbreak, the institution swiftly took action to curb the spread of the disease.

A committee headed by the Provost of the College of Health Sciences was set up to investigate the situation thoroughly.

The university also alerted the Kebbi State Ministry of Health and the Ministry for Higher Education, which led to a meeting involving health experts and key organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

Several preventive measures have since been put in place, including enhanced medical care, improved sanitation, and awareness campaigns.

Immunization efforts are also underway, with support from WHO, UNICEF, and MSF.

Despite these efforts, the university reported the unfortunate deaths of six students.

The management extended condolences to the grieving families and reassured the public of their continued commitment to student safety.

Parents, guardians, and the university community were urged to stay informed and cooperate as health authorities work to manage the crisis.

For more updates, the university advised the public to reach out to its Public Relations Office.