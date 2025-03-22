The Rivers Emergency Dilemma!

Rivers State is now under emergency rule, and it’s likely to remain so for the next six months, unless a drastic change occurs. If not managed carefully, this could mark the beginning of a prolonged crisis.

In situations like this, opinions tend to be divergent. For instance, some people hold the notion that the security situation and the need to protect the law and public order justified President Bola Tinubu’s proclamation of a state of emergency and the appointment of a sole administrator for Rivers State. However, others view this act as ‘unconstitutional’, ‘reckless’, ‘an affront on democracy’, and ‘a political tool to intimidate the opposition’.

When we criticize governments for unmet expectations, we often rely on our own perspectives and biases. Our individual identities and prejudices shape our criticism. However, it’s essential to recognize that not all criticism is equal. Protesting within the law is fundamentally different from protests that descend into illegality. Once illegality creeps in, the legitimacy of the protest is lost.

As John Donne wrote in ‘Devotions Upon Emergent Occasions,’ “Never send to know for whom the bell tolls.” A protest is legitimate when it aligns with societal norms, values and laws. But when protests are marred by violence or sabotage, they lose credibility. Without credibility, protests become ineffective.

Regarding the validity or otherwise of the emergency rule in Rivers State, it is imperative that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors approach the Supreme Court immediately. They should seek a definitive clarification on whether the proclamation is ultra vires or constitutional. For whatever it’s worth, they owe Nigerians that responsibility!

May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, grant us peace in Nigeria!

