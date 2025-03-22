Gunmen Abduct Nigerian Navy Officer and Two Others in Abuja

Gunmen have kidnapped a Nigerian Navy officer and two other individuals in the Mamman Vatsa area along Mpape Road, Abuja.

According to intelligence sources, the incident happened on Friday, March 21, 2025, at around 7:45 p.m. when armed men opened fire and took the victims.

Reports indicate that four armed attackers, shooting randomly, abducted three people: Lt. Cynthia Ako, a Nigerian Navy officer; Gold Alfred, a resident of Bwari; and one unidentified person.

The victims were reportedly on their way home after visiting a relative, Blessing Akor, in Beggar Quarry, Mpape, when the gunmen ambushed them.

In response, the Nigerian Army Guards Brigade, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the FCT Police Command, local vigilantes, and hunters have launched a joint search operation in the area to rescue the victims.