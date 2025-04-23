“Meeting Chris Brown Changed Everything” — Davido on His Big Break

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has opened up about a pivotal moment in his music journey — meeting American R&B icon Chris Brown.

In a recent episode of the Bagfuel Brigade podcast, the ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner revealed that his career took a major leap after linking up with Breezy in 2018.

“Meeting Chris Brown changed my life,” Davido said. “He had a Nigerian friend who FaceTimed me one day — my song was playing in the background, and I found out he was at Chris Brown’s house. Next thing I know, Chris is dancing to my song.”

The surprise virtual introduction quickly turned into a real-life connection.

“A few months later, I was in America, we linked up, and from the first meeting, we just clicked — it was all natural,” Davido added.

Their friendship would go on to produce chart-topping collaborations and global buzz, marking a turning point in Davido’s international ascent.