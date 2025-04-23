Dreadlocks, Knives Banned in Minna; Fubara Meets Tinubu in London

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. Niger State Governor Umar Bago has ordered a crackdown on thuggery in Minna following a surge in violence that has claimed over 10 lives in 2025. Responding to public outcry, the governor issued a series of strong security directives. These include the arrest and fining of individuals with dreadlocks, a ban on commercial motorcycles and tricycles from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. (with exceptions only for medical emergencies), and the demolition of homes found to be harbouring criminals or selling illicit drugs.

Governor Bago also mandated the arrest of local leaders who shelter criminals and declared that anyone seeking bail for thugs at police stations should also be arrested. Additionally, he stated that anyone found with a weapon, including knives and sticks, should be treated as an armed robber. If such a person is killed, he added, their parents must pay for the bullet before the body is released.

The governor announced a zero-tolerance approach to unrest, urging parents and community leaders to help restore peace. Two areas in Minna, Angwa Daji and Barki Sale, have been placed under strict security surveillance.

2. Amid growing public criticism, the Presidency has defended the Federal Executive Council’s approval of a ₦10 billion solar energy project for the State House. Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga argued that the switch to solar aligns with global standards, citing the White House’s similar use of solar power as an example of sustainable governance.

The project aims to provide stable, efficient electricity to the President’s residence and key offices, promising long-term cost savings. While some Nigerians applaud the eco-friendly move, others question the timing and expense, given the country’s current economic struggles.

3. Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is reportedly making concessions to ease political tensions following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in London. The closed-door talk initiated by Fubara could lead to his early reinstatement before his six-month suspension ends in September.

Sources say Fubara may even defect from the opposition PDP to the ruling APC, potentially boosting Tinubu’s support in the state. The crisis, driven by a rift with his former political godfather, Nyesom Wike, escalated after Fubara demolished the state assembly. Tinubu had declared a state of emergency in March, citing a collapse in governance. He is expected to meet Fubara, Wike, and lawmakers soon to resolve the crisis.

4. Simon Ekpa, a Finnish-Nigerian and IPOB supporter, remains in prison in Finland amid uncertainty over his extradition to Nigeria. While Nigerian media claim a date has been set for his transfer, his lawyer insists the case is still pending, with no confirmation of extradition.

Ekpa, arrested in November 2024, is scheduled to appear in court in June 2025. Nigeria wants him extradited over alleged terrorism links, but legal hurdles persist. Finland and Nigeria lack an extradition treaty, and concerns over Nigeria’s human rights record may hinder the process. Ekpa, a Finnish citizen and politician, could be shielded by Finland’s legal protections.

5. Burkina Faso’s military government claims it foiled a central coup plot aimed at toppling junta leader Captain Ibrahim Traoré. Security Minister Mahamadou Sana alleged the plot was orchestrated by current and former soldiers, with backing from terrorist groups and masterminds based in Ivory Coast.

The plan reportedly targeted the presidential palace and aimed to plunge the country into chaos, ultimately placing it under international oversight. Authorities say religious and traditional leaders were approached to sway military support, while sensitive intel was leaked to terrorists to incite unrest. This is the latest in a series of alleged coup attempts since Traoré seized power in 2022. Despite shifting alliances from France to Russia, the security situation remains dire, with insurgents controlling about 40% of the country. Burkina Faso, now allied with Mali and Niger after breaking from ECOWAS, continues to face internal and regional instability. At the same time, Ivory Coast has yet to respond to the allegations of hosting the plotters.

6. Nigerian billionaire and socialite, Obi Cubana, subtly addressed a viral TikTok video by his adopted son, Chidi, who jokingly declared himself Cubana’s “next of kin.” In response, Cubana posted a photo with his biological son, Alex, calling him the “original next of kin.” However, this sparked mixed reactions online. While some social media users believed the issue should have been handled privately, others defended Chidi’s video as harmless fun, criticizing those who read too much into it.