Meet Bashir Bayo Ojulari: The New Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Bashir Bayo Ojulari as the new Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), replacing Mele Kyari. Here are major facts about Ojulari:
-
Background and Education:
Ojulari hails from Kwara State, North Central Nigeria. He earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.
-
Professional Journey:
He began his career as Nigeria’s first process engineer at Elf Aquitaine before joining Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd. in 1991 as an Associate Production Technologist.
Over the years, Ojulari held various roles across Nigeria, Europe, and the Middle East, including petroleum process and production engineer, strategic planner, field developer, and asset manager.
In 2015, he became Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO).
-
Leadership Roles:
Ojulari was Chairman and a Board of Trustees member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE Nigerian Council) and is a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers.
-
Recent Accomplishment:
Before his NNPC appointment, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Renaissance Africa Energy Company, the new owner of Shell Nigeria Limited. Renaissance led a consortium in the $2.4 billion acquisition of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC).
-
New Role:
Ojulari replaces Mele Kyari, who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari since July 2019 and recently turned 60 on January 8, 2025.
He will work alongside NNPC’s new board chairman, Ahmadu Musa Kida, who succeeds Pius Akinyelure.
Meanwhile, the former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Mele Kolo Kyari OFR (born 8 January 1965) is a Nigerian geologist, crude oil marketer and was the Group Chief executive officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited) from 2019 to 2025.
Prior to his appointment, Kyari was the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division of the NNPC and the Nigerian National Representative at the Organization of Petroleum Exporting countries (OPEC) since 2018.
Kyari was born on 8 January 1965 in Maiduguri, Borno state. He attended Government Community Secondary School, Biu, Borno State between 1977 and 1982. In 1987, he obtained his Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Geology and Earth Science.