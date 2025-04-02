Meet Bashir Bayo Ojulari: The New Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Bashir Bayo Ojulari as the new Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), replacing Mele Kyari. Here are major facts about Ojulari:

Background and Education:

Ojulari hails from Kwara State, North Central Nigeria. He earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Professional Journey:

He began his career as Nigeria’s first process engineer at Elf Aquitaine before joining Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd. in 1991 as an Associate Production Technologist. Over the years, Ojulari held various roles across Nigeria, Europe, and the Middle East, including petroleum process and production engineer, strategic planner, field developer, and asset manager. In 2015, he became Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO).

Leadership Roles:

Ojulari was Chairman and a Board of Trustees member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE Nigerian Council) and is a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers.

Recent Accomplishment:

Before his NNPC appointment, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Renaissance Africa Energy Company, the new owner of Shell Nigeria Limited. Renaissance led a consortium in the $2.4 billion acquisition of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC).