Nostalgia: Between Benazir Bhutto & Natasha Akpoti

Natasha Akpoti was just a woman like Benazir Bhutto. Benazir, was a passionate, brilliant woman who loved her country, her people, her family and friends. She was the daughter of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Pakistani Prime Minister who was executed by the state of Pakistan. It’s difficult to describe Benazir Bhutto in words. She was a woman of so many faces; she was so many things to so many different people.

Sometimes, I still look back and find myself humbled by the thought that I had created a ‘look’ for such an empowering woman, a great amazon and iconic global figure. As time progressed, Benazir became more than just a politician – she was an inspiration to many of us who desire a decent society and detest violence. Sadly, the assassination of Benazir Bhutto took place on 27 December 2007 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. It was a tragic end of the great Amazon.

Benazir Bhutto profoundly posited: “You can imprison a man, but not an idea. You can exile a man, but not an idea.” “Ultimately, leadership is about the strength of one’s convictions, the ability to endure the punches, and the energy to promote an idea.” These are some of her profound statements (quotes).

Eight years after fleeing into exile, Benazir Bhutto returned to Pakistan in October 2007 to contest elections in which she had a strong chance of becoming prime minister again. Both her supporters and her family’s old enemies were prepared. There comes the first female prime minister of Pakistan, a rival of General Pervez Musharraf, and an important role model for Malala. Benazir Bhutto is a talented and charismatic politician who uses her influence to fight for women’s rights and claims that she will fight the forces of religious extremism in her country.

In her own world, Natasha Hadiza Akpoti, a Nigerian politician and lawyer who serves as a member of the 10th Nigeria National Assembly representing Kogi Central Senatorial District since 2023. She is the first elected female senator in Kogi State. Ironically, events in the past few weeks characterized by nostalgia evoke the sad memories of the dark era of which the global world rise to condemned.

Natasha on Tuesday alleged that Senate President Godswill Akpabio contracted the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to commence her recall and assassination. Speaking during her homecoming rally on Tuesday, April 1, Akpoti-Uduaghan told her supporters that although the alleged plot was not publicly revealed, she had officially reported the matter to the Inspector General of Police.

Detailing the events, she alleged that Akpabio had initially contacted Kogi Governor Usman Ododo, urging him to begin her recall process. When Ododo reportedly declined, citing her strong grassroots support, Akpabio allegedly reached out to Bello, promising to fund the recall effort. Against all odds, she stormed her constituency in a chopper, defying warnings by the police, state governor, and a curfew declared in her local government to stop her from coming home.

Historically significant, it has been established that we have a proactive government and security forces when it comes to moving against opposition elements and innocent citizens who are demanding their fundamental rights and responsive leadership, but a sleeping one when it comes to banditry, insurgency, criminal herdsmen killings, and other criminal issues.

In conclusion, the world is tired of the dark era of politically motivated assassinations. Aside from the fact that this is an extremely stupid thing to do. Nevertheless, the memories of the past ugly examples are there to put us in check. Apart from the example of Benazir Bhutto, the sad memories of many others including that of Chief James Ajibola Ige (Bola Ige) who was shot to death right in his home at Bodija in Ibadan at 8:30pm evening of Sunday 23, December 2001 are clear examples of politically motivated assassinations.

Finally, it seems that, there are far too many leaders who are useless for peace and in creating a world working together and cooperating for the good of everyone, rather than deliberately creating tension and threats of aggression and war; invariably for self aggrandizement while exacerbating the self-centred, corruptive attitude of the few power drunk elements which signposts political intolerance and abuse of power.

Richard Odusanya

