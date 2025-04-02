Arewa Think Tank Dismisses Petition Against Defence Minister Badaru

The Arewa Think Tank (ATT), a northern advocacy group, has dismissed a petition calling for the investigation and prosecution of Defence Minister Muhammed Abubakar Badaru.

The petition, submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), accuses Badaru of abusing his office. However, ATT has labeled the petitioners as a “faceless group” driven by envy and ulterior motives.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, ATT’s convener, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, urged Nigerians not to bring ethnic bias into the discussion about Badaru’s performance.

He argued that if the minister were underperforming, President Bola Tinubu would have removed him. Yakubu emphasized that the president has confidence in Badaru’s leadership and that there is “no vacancy in the Ministry of Defence.”

The petition claims that Badaru violated federal laws by maintaining directorship in private companies while serving as a minister. It further alleges that he continues to file annual returns for these companies and even operates a licensed Bureau de Change (BDC), which raises concerns about conflicts of interest and corruption.

ATT dismissed these allegations as “deliberate lies” and accused the petitioners of attempting to discredit the minister. The group called on the EFCC and ICPC to thoroughly investigate the petitioners’ identities and motives, warning that their actions could pose a threat to national security.

“The Ministry of Defence is a key pillar of Nigeria’s security and cannot be undermined by individuals with hidden agendas,” the statement read. “Where were these petitioners when Badaru underwent all the necessary vetting to become a minister? Their aim is to sabotage President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, but they will not succeed.”

ATT urged the EFCC to take decisive action in exposing the petitioners and their alleged intentions to tarnish Badaru’s reputation.