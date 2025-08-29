Mbah Resurrects Nigergas Plant After Three Decades of Abandonment

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, on Thursday commissioned the revitalised Nigergas Company Limited in Emene, Enugu, bringing back to life a facility that had been left idle for more than 35 years.

Originally established in 1962 during the administration of the late Dr. Michael Okpara in partnership with Italian firm Siad Machine Impianti, Nigergas was once a hub for producing acetylene, nitrogen, medical oxygen, and industrial oxygen before eventually falling under the control of Enugu State following the breakup of the old East Central State.

We gathered that at the unveiling ceremony, Mbah revealed that the upgraded facility has already created over 100 direct jobs for skilled and semi-skilled workers, with projections to generate more than 5,000 additional indirect jobs across sectors such as distribution, transport, fabrication, and supply chains.

The revamped plant now has the capacity to produce 100 cubic metres of oxygen per hour and 45 cubic metres of acetylene per hour. Mbah described the project as another step toward his administration’s ambitious goal of raising the state’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion.

“What we have revived and unveiled today is not simply metal and a network of pipes; it is the restoration of purpose, dignity and productivity to a site that once symbolised Eastern Nigeria’s industrial promise,” the governor declared.

He explained that the government adopted a rehabilitation and management model that ensures public ownership while applying private-sector efficiency.

“The intention was clear: retain public ownership, but run the facility on modern, accountable and commercially viable lines. So, today, Nigergas returns to production with modernised equipment and clear technical specifications designed to meet immediate healthcare and industry needs,” he said.

Mbah further highlighted that the upgraded plant will reduce dependence on costly supplies from outside the state.

“Crucially, the plant will supply liquid oxygen, medical and industrial oxygen, and acetylene gas to hospitals, welders, agro-processors and manufacturers, improving clinical outcomes and reducing production costs for businesses that are the backbone of local livelihoods. We will soon bring on stream these additional products: nitrogen; argon gas; carbon dioxide; and CNG stations,” he added.

The governor stressed that the revival of Nigergas would secure reliable access to medical oxygen, support local industries, and drive broader economic growth.

“These improvements ripple outward: increased industrial activity, strengthen our revenue base, and deepen opportunities for MSMEs,” he noted.

He praised the contributions of the Enugu State Investment Authority led by Dr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Industry, and the engineering contractor, Ten Gas Development Limited, a division of INDEV GROUP.

Ogbu-Nwobodo said the plant had been crippled for over three decades due to poor management, corruption, nepotism, and weak governance. On his part, Chief Chike Madueke, Managing Director of Ten Gas Development Ltd, assured that the restored Nigergas would not only provide steady supplies of industrial gases but also training opportunities and jobs for thousands of young people in Enugu.