spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 29, 2025 - 3:04 PM

Is Nigerian Rapper Falz Really Engaged?

GistCelebs
— By: Esther Salami

Is Nigerian Rapper Falz Really Engaged?
Falz and the unidentified lady [Instagram]

Nigerian rapper and actor, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has stirred widespread speculation about a possible marriage after sharing photographs on his Instagram page that resemble scenes from a traditional marriage introduction.

On Thursday, August 28, Falz posted images of himself and a woman dressed in cultural attire often associated with family introduction ceremonies. The woman’s face was concealed in the pictures, leaving her identity undisclosed.

Accompanying the photographs was a caption that read:
“It’s been a long time coming, and having to do this with you is one of the best decisions of my life. ❤️‍❤️‍ First of all, introduction…”

The post immediately set off a wave of reactions on social media. Some colleagues and fans assumed the entertainer had formally introduced his partner to his family. Brand influencer Jennie Frank wrote in the comment section: “I’m screaminggg, Congratulations.” Radio presenter and content creator Switope added: “Finally we can post about ittt.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN6HGC0iFsS/?igsh=MTJtOGk3bXRpaDNhMw==

Others expressed surprise and disappointment. Another Instagram user wrote: “My heart just shattered into a million pieces.” Another follower suggested the announcement was not genuine, stating: “This is just a stunt… Falz wants to drop an album.”

Falz has not issued any clarification since the post, leaving the public uncertain about whether the images were from a private introduction ceremony or a promotional campaign.

This is not the first time the rapper has drawn attention to his private life. In 2022, he revealed that he had never said “I love you” to any woman.

Falz, born on October 27, 1990, is the son of human rights lawyers Femi and Funmi Falana. A trained lawyer, he was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2012 but pursued a career in music and acting. Over the years, he has gained recognition for his ability to combine entertainment with social commentary, earning awards such as the BET Award for Best International Act (2016) and the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy (2016).

He is also the founder of Bahd Guys Entertainment, an independent record label.

As of press time, no further details have been released regarding a possible wedding date or confirmation of the woman’s identity.

Previous article
From Social Contract to Social Collapse: Nigeria’s Descent into Hobbes’ Jungle
Next article
Mbah Resurrects Nigergas Plant After Three Decades of Abandonment
Esther Salami
Esther Salami

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

An Open Letter To His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, Executive Governor Of Benue State, Nigeria

Shaakaa Stephanie Sewuese Shaakaa Stephanie Sewuese -
A Call for Transparent Reconstruction and Justice for Yelewata Your...

Why Do Politicians Raise Their Pay Overnight While ASUU Still Struggles Over 2009 Agreement?

Isaac Asabor Isaac Asabor -
In Nigeria, the hypocrisy of governance is no longer...

Kwankwaso Snubs Tinubu, Reaffirms Loyalty to NNPP

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP),...

UBEC Holds 2-Day Leadership Retreat in Lagos on Basic Education

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has commenced the...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

An Open Letter To His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, Executive Governor Of Benue State, Nigeria

Opinions 0
A Call for Transparent Reconstruction and Justice for Yelewata Your...

Why Do Politicians Raise Their Pay Overnight While ASUU Still Struggles Over 2009 Agreement?

Opinions 0
In Nigeria, the hypocrisy of governance is no longer...

Kwankwaso Snubs Tinubu, Reaffirms Loyalty to NNPP

Politics 0
National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP),...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join