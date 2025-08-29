Anambra Govt Bans Writing Assignments in Textbooks, Offers Relief to Parents Ahead of School Resumption

Ahead of the resumption of the first term of the 2025/2026 academic session, the Anambra State Government has banned the practice of writing assignments inside textbooks, describing it as wasteful and unsustainable.

The practice, which is in place in most public and private schools in the state, renders textbooks unusable after a term, placing a serious financial burden on parents and sponsors of pupils and students, who purchase the textbooks.

The News Chronicle correspondent reports that the practice has also led to the exclusion of pupils and students who could not afford the textbooks from assignments and tests.

The announcement made by the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, on Friday, was greeted with general acceptance and applause from the people.

Addressing participants at the third day of a capacity-building workshop organized by the Ministry of Education for private school proprietors and teachers at St. John of God Secondary School, Awka, Prof. Chuma-Udeh explained that the decision was aimed at making textbooks reusable, especially for younger siblings of pupils who would need them when they advance to the next class.

She also emphasized the importance of textbooks being inclusive, reflecting diversity, equality, and the needs of all learners.

She warned that the government would not tolerate non-compliance with the directive and urged parents, teachers, and school administrators to ensure strict adherence to it.

“The initiative is part of the state government’s strategy to ease financial pressure on families while promoting quality and sustainable education.

“We encourage stakeholders to report cases of defaulters to the Ministry of Education and we will take the necessary action,” she said.

Meanwhile, netizens have expressed support for the government directive, noting that it will end the era of exploitation of parents by schools, particularly those that are privately owned.

According to them, the decision is apt, considering the hardship families are facing presently and the need for the government to mediate in ensuring that public service institutions do not continue to exploit and extort parents in the name of providing education for their children.