Homily at Scotland’s National Pilgrimage Centre, Carfin, Motherwell Diocese

Introduction

Recently, I went to cover a priest who travelled home to Nigeria. I took the bus and was praying the chaplet. When I alighted, I discovered my phone was missing. The bus was already at the next stop. As I rushed down, an elderly Lady beckoned to me. Pointing in my direction, she said, “You forgot your phone.” She explained that when she looked back, she noticed I was searching for something. She decided to rush to the upper compartment of the bus, where I sat, and found the phone on the floor. I took the cell phone and thanked her. This kind Lady seemed to me like the Good Samaritan (Luke 10:25-37) in our gospel today.

Kind as she was to me, this story is not about the woman. It is about Our Lady, the Mother of the Lord, who, to my mind, prompted the woman to look back, rush upstairs to find my mobile, and stand out to ensure I got it. Without a doubt, this, for me, is the miracle of Our Lady, the Good Samaritan, who appeared to the seers of Fatima – Lucia, Jacinta, and Francesco exactly 108 years ago today. I would like us to reflect on the theme, “Mary as a Good Samaritan.” Because of her intercessory role at Cana in Galilee (John 2:1-11) – hyperdulia, a theological rendering that places Our Lady higher than the Saints, who also plead on our behalf – Dulia, through their glorious intercession, Mary’s intercessory role is a parallel to that of the Good Samaritan in four ways:

1. Compassion and Love

She nursed and suckled the child Jesus. In the same way, we experience her compassion and love at the wedding of Cana. She did not want the couple to be embarrassed by the shortage of wine. She wanted guests to be happy. She didn’t want a happy social event to end like a funeral. She invoked her maternal instincts, and the miracle saved the day. Since the core message of the Good Samaritan story is one of love and compassion for others, especially those in need, Mary’s life, particularly her role as the mother of Jesus, embodies these virtues. Her willingness to accept God’s will and unwavering support to her son from birth, through his presentation in the temple, finding in the temple, and crucifixion, assures that she is there for those who resort to her from the cradle to the grave.

2. Presence and Support

Like the Good Samaritan, who cared for and provided for the wounded man, she was present in Jesus’ life throughout his ministry, suffering, death, and resurrection. Beyond love and compassion, she demonstrated a deep and unwavering support in the midst of immense suffering. Similarly, she is ever-present and supportive to all those who faithfully recite the Holy Rosary daily, bringing succour and comfort.

3. Servant Leadership

The story of the Good Samaritan exemplifies servant leadership, putting the needs of others before our own. Although Mary had her plans with Joseph, she accepted the message of the Angel Gabriel – her “yes” changed the course of human history. Again, her humility in asking her son for a miracle and telling the servants, “Do what he tells you,” further proves the point about her servant leadership. In the same way, she invites us to be servant leaders – at the service of others, towards making the world a better place to live in.

4. Overcoming Prejudice

The meat of the Good Samaritan narrative is overcoming prejudice and social barriers. Mary remains the paragon of maternity and the prototype of motherhood. This young Jewish girl accepted the plan to cooperate with her son in establishing a new covenant that accommodates Gentiles, thereby overcoming societal barriers. She challenges us to be magnanimous enough to jettison the scandalous acts of the Priest and Levite who walked by on the other side by taking actionable steps to make the world a better place.

Conclusion

As pilgrims of hope, the journey between Jerusalem and Jericho is perilous. Some robbers and bandits want to destroy our Christian and Catholic heritage. The world shames us about being too religious, praying before statues, making the sign of the cross, or teaching Marian theology. The devil is relentless in reversing our spiritual fortunes. The scripture says: “I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your offspring and hers; he will crush your head, and you will strike his heel” (Gen. 3:15). As such, the bible warns: “Be calm but vigilant. Your enemy the devil is prowling around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour,” but assures: “Stand up to him, strong in faith” (1 Pet. 5:8-9). The message of Fatima reverberates – embrace prayer and sacrifice. I encourage you to be unapologetic about your devotion to Mary. May Our Lady of Fatima intercede for us!