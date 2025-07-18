BREAKING: Nenadi Usman Takes Charge as Interim Labour Party National Chairman

The Labour Party has named Senator Nenadi Usman as its new Interim National Chairman, in a bold move to reposition the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Also elected is Senator Darlington Nwakocha, who takes over as Interim National Secretary.

The appointments were announced during a high-stakes National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting currently underway in Abuja. The session is seen as a critical turning point for the party’s internal restructuring.

Among those in attendance are Abia State Governor Dr. Alex Otti, his deputy Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, and other key stakeholders. Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, is also present, while the party’s Board of Trustees Chairman, Chief Sylvester Ejiofor, is represented.

Top of the agenda is the inauguration of an Interim National Working Committee (NWC) to steer party affairs pending a national convention. Strategic committees are also being formed to drive a nationwide membership revalidation and coordinate upcoming congresses.

Party insiders describe the meeting as a “decisive reset” for the LP, as it gears up for what promises to be a fiercely contested 2027 race.