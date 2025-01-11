Market Wrap: All-Share Down 0.08%, CILEASING Tops Gainers

On January 10, the Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) went down 79.68 points to close at 105,451.06, a modest decrease.

This is a decrease of 0.08% from the close of 105,530.74 the day before. The index was still comfortably above 105,000 despite the decline.

With a 4.44% increase in market volume from 489 million shares to 511 million shares, trading activity increased.

With a total of 12,877 transactions, the market capitalisation remained stable at N64.3 trillion, staying above the N64 trillion mark.

Top gainers CILEASING and HONYFLOUR both had noteworthy performances throughout the session, rising by 10.00% and 9.99%, respectively.

However, with a 9.99% loss, SUNUASSUR topped the decliners, closely followed by EUNISELL, which had a 9.96% dip.

WEMABANK and TANTALISER emerged as the most actively traded stocks, making a substantial contribution to the day’s turnover despite the moderate level of market participation.

Market Summary

Current ASI : 105,451.06 points

Previous ASI : 105,530.74 points

Day Change : -0.08%

Year-to-Date Performance : +2.45%

Volume Traded : 511 million shares

Market Cap: N64.3 trillion

Top 5 Gainers

CILEASING : +10.00% to N4.51

HONYFLOUR : +9.99% to N10.02

TRANSEXPR : +9.89% to N2.00

RTBRISCOE : +9.83% to N2.57

NSLTECH: +9.46% to N0.81

Top 5 Losers

SUNUASSUR : -9.99% to N7.30

EUNISELL : -9.96% to N17.35

SKYAVN : -9.87% to N30.15

DAARCOMM : -9.28% to N0.88

SOVRENINS: -7.04% to N1.32

Volume Of Trades

The market’s trading volume increased significantly, increasing by 4.44% to 511 million shares.

With an astounding 976.2 million shares exchanged, WEMABANK was the most active.

TANTALISER, with 52.9 million shares, came next.

UNIVINSURE recorded 34.7 million shares, placing it in third place.

9 million shares of ACCESSCORP were traded.

With 27.2 million shares traded, NB completed the top five, indicating a lively day in spite of the index’s fall.

Value Of Trade

With transactions of N9.7 billion, WEMABANK led the market in terms of trading value, indicating high investor confidence.

TANTALIZER’s trading total was an amazing N961.8 million.

The respective contributions from NB and ZENITHBANK were N873.2 million and N844.1 million.

7 million was added by ACCESSCORP, demonstrating ongoing investor interest in important counters.

Performance of FUGAZ and SWOOT

Category SWOOT

OANDO experienced a 0.79% drop, indicating slight losses within this category.

The FUGAZ Stocks

Performances from the FUGAZ group, which includes FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK, were inconsistent:

ACCESSCORP, ZENITHBANK, and FBNH all saw declines of 0.81%, 1.08%, and 2.74%, respectively.

GTCO increased by 1.75 percent.

UBA closed the flat without a single move.

Prospects for the Market

The All-Share Index is still strong over the 105,000-point mark, even after a minor drop during the day.

The index may soon face the 106,000-point barrier as a result of the bullish momentum that is developing in mid- and large-cap stocks.

