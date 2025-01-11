Azuta-Mbata emerges new Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide President-General

A former member that represented Rivers East Senatorial zone in the national assembly, Senator John Azuta Mbata on Friday emerged as the President-General of the apex socio-cultural organization for the Igbo people of Nigeria, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Azuta Mbata emerged during the Ohaneze Ndigbo national elections held at the Old Government Lodge, Abakiliki Road, Enugu.

The elections, concluded successfully on January 10th, 2025, have ushered in a new executive leadership team poised to guide the organization in the coming years.

According to a statement by Chief Agbeze Ireke Kalu Onuma, on behalf of the Media Team of the Election Committee, Azuta Mbata succeeds Nze Ozichukwu, signaling a new era of progress, unity, and development.

Other individuals who emerged during the elections include Okey Nwadinobi as Deputy President General; Secretary General, Engr Emeka Sibeudu; Deputy Secretary General, Dan Okenyi; Vice President General, Omeife Omeife Jideofor; Vice President General, Chief John Duru; Vice President General: Dr. Ngozi Oleiime; Vice President General, Dr. Peter Mbam; Vice President General, Prof. Fred Eze; National Treasurer, Dr. Peter Chidera Aneke and Assistant National Treasurer, Nnanna Nwakwo.

Other positions and their occupants were National Financial Secretary: Charles Kalu Nkata, Assistant National Financial Secretary: Jane Nwanga, National Public Secretary, Dr. Ezechukwu Ezec

Assistant National Publicity Secretary: Bismarck Orji, National Legal Adviser: Barr Okeagu Ogada and Assistant National Legal Adviser:Barr Chizoba Iheka.

The event was graced by the presence of several prominent figures from across Igboland.

Governors from Abia, Anambra, Imo, and Enugu states were all in attendance, demonstrating their strong support for the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and its crucial role in Igbo society.

In his remarks, the newly elected President General, Senator Azuta Mbata, expressed his gratitude to the Igbo people for their unwavering support and pledged to work tirelessly to advance the interests of the Igbo nation.

He emphasized the importance of unity, economic empowerment, and political inclusion, urging all Ndigbo to join hands with him to pursue the interest of Igbos.

The statement said the Ohaneze Ndigbo looks forward to a productive period under its new leadership, focusing on strengthening Igbo unity, promoting Igbo culture, and advocating for the rights and interests of the Igbo people wherever they may reside.

