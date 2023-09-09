Many to go jobless as Delta Govt sets to shutdown several dredging sites

The Delta State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Jamani Tommy Ejiro, has expressed the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori administration unwavering commitment to protect the environment and ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.

In a recent visit to dredging sites in Otokutu, Ughelli South LGA, Mr. Jamani highlighted the importance of adhering strictly to environmental regulations and announced the government’s decision to close down any dredging site that operates without an approved Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) or whose activities poses threats to the environment.

Accompanied by the Commissioner for Urban Renewal, Hon. Michael Anoka and the DESOPADEC Commissioner Rep. Ughelli South, Udu, Uvwie and Urhobos of Warri South, Hon. Karo Jonathan O. Goru, Mr. Jamani strongly condemned the actions of dredge owners who neglect to consider the environmental consequences of their activities emphasizing that dredging sediment without proper EIA and regular Environmental Evaluation studies can lead to severe environmental degradation, endangering both the ecosystem and the safety of the people and infrastructure in the area.

He noted that though the government recognizes the critical role of mining in economic development, he firmly warned that it must be conducted responsibly and sustainably. He hinted that the closure of non-compliant dredging sites is a necessary step to ensure the preservation of the environment and the protection of public infrastructure.

He charged all individuals and organizations involved in dredging activities to prioritize environmental conservation and safety of life and property reminding them of their obligation to obtain the necessary approvals and conduct thorough Environmental Impact assessments to mitigate any potential harm caused by their operations.