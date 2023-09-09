Benue Governor, Excos Abandon State, Hold Retreat in Abuja

With a view to achieving speedy development of Benue State, the state Governor, Hyacinth Iormem Alia has charged new commissioners and special advisers in the state to get down to business in order to add value to the governance of Benue State.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, His Excellency, Sam Ode, stated this on Saturday while declaring open a Retreat put in place by the State Government to equip members of the State Executive Council on the developmental ethos of the new administration and to prepare them on the onerous task ahead, which is ongoing at the Reiz Continental Hotel, Central Business District, Abuja.

“We organized this Retreat as a foundation for the take-off of the government that was elected and sworn-in in Benue State. It is important that members of the State Executive Council get to know each other, internalize the principles and the cardinal developmental objectives of the government that is led by Rev. Hyacinth Iormem Alia”, he explained.

He further stated that as key drivers of the government, the State Executive Council members are expected to diligently apply some takeaways from the Retreat to their respective ministries and areas where they would be deployed in the case of special advisers.

“You all have to take home something from here that will add value to the governance of Benue State. Remember about six and a half million Benue citizens are waiting for us and the time is ticking”, he concluded.

The 3-day Retreat on “The Role of Leadership & Good Governance Towards Speedy Development of Benue State” is organized by the Benue State Government in partnership with the CEO of Asset Newspapers Limited, Dr. Cletus Akwaya.

Dignitaries at the ongoing Retreat include Prof. Joseph Alakali, Secretary to Benue State Government; Rt. Hon. Paul Ibiam, Chief of Staff to the Governor; Dr. Moses Agbogbo Ode, mni, Head of Service; and eminent resource persons amongst others.