Delta Commissioner Denies Kidnap Attempt

The Delta State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Jamani Tommy Ejiro has denied an online report of his alleged kidnap attempt along Jesse-Oben Road, where some persons were alleged to have been killed in the process

In a statement issued in Asaba by his Special Assistant, Mr. Victor Abugo and made available to journalists, he described the report as false, fictitious and callous, which according to him, is the handiwork of mischief makers with their evil machination intended to achieve their devilish aims.

While saying that he never took that route as claimed by one online “faceless Facebooker, who goes by the name; Sapele voice Mega”, the commissioner alluded that it was perhaps the plan of the writer for him to have been kidnapped for reasons best known to him.

The commissioner, who condemned the false report in strong terms, urged reporters and journalists to ply their trade within the confine of professionalism and ethics of the noble journalism practice.

He, however, assured that the commissioner would continue to work for the common good of the state to enable the State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori actualizes his MORE agenda for the benefit of all Deltans.