    Taiwo Awoniyi Expresses Gratitude Amid Recovery from Injury

    Taiwo Awoniyi (Image credit: Nottingham Forest)

    Nottingham Forest and Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi has thanked everyone who sent their well-wishes during his recovery process.

    The talisman admitted it has been one of his worst campaigns but hopes to return to action very soon.

    He also wished his team the best of luck as they look forward to making history by finishing at the top of the English Premier League.

    Recall that The News Chronicle had earlier reported that the forward, while in action for his club on May 18 during their 35th Premier League clash against Leicester City, collided with the goalpost and sustained an abdominal injury that required surgery.

