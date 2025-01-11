In a significant development, Manchester City has agreed to personal terms with Omar Marmoush, bringing the highly-touted Egyptian winger one step closer to joining the Premier League giants.

According to sources, Marmoush has expressed his desire to make the move to Manchester City, and verbal negotiations are currently underway with his current club, Eintracht Frankfurt.

The agreement on personal terms marks a crucial milestone in the transfer process, with Manchester City now poised to submit a formal bid to Eintracht Frankfurt. The two clubs enjoy an excellent relationship, paving the way for a smooth transfer process. With negotiations progressing rapidly, Manchester City is working diligently to finalize the deal as early as next week.

Marmoush’s impending arrival at Manchester City is the latest in a series of strategic signings aimed at bolstering the team’s attacking prowess. The club has already secured the services of Khusanov, and the capture of Marmoush would represent a significant coup for Manchester City’s recruitment team.

In addition to Marmoush, Manchester City is also reportedly eyeing a summer move for Palmeiras’ Vitor Reis, with plans to push ahead with the transfer in July. The Brazilian youngster has been impressing scouts with his performances in South America, and Manchester City is keen to add him to their ranks.

As the transfer window heats up, Manchester City fans will be eagerly awaiting the official announcement of Marmoush’s signing. With the deal edging closer to completion, the Egyptian winger is set to become the latest addition to Manchester City’s star-studded squad.

