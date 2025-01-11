Jigawa State Government to Establish Teachers’ Resource Centre in Gumel

The Jigawa State government has announced plans to establish a Teachers’ Resource Centre at the College of Education, Gumel, as part of efforts to address the problem of unqualified teachers in the state.

The Technical Adviser to the Governor on Basic Education, Dr. Hauwa Mustapha, disclosed this during her visit to inspect the proposed site for the centre, on Saturday.

She explained that the initiative aims to enhance the teaching profession through intensive training for both teachers and learners.

“I came to inspect the site and assess the level of preparation for the centre’s immediate take-off. Books and other instructional materials, which were sourced from the United States, have already arrived,” Dr. Mustapha stated.

She highlighted that the program aligns with Governor Umar Namadi’s agenda to transform the state’s education system and called on the people of Jigawa to support the initiative for its success.

The Provost of the college, Dr. Nura Muhammad Ringim, expressed his appreciation for the project, describing it as a positive step that will enhance the teaching profession’s capacity.

Similarly, the college registrar, Malam Bala Isyaku, commended Dr. Mustapha for her commitment and efforts to elevate education standards in the state.