Community Leader in Katsina State Arrested for Alleged Role in Banditry and Kidnapping

A community leader, Salisu Abdullahi, from Kankia Local Government Area in Katsina State was arrested on Saturday by a local vigilante group for his alleged involvement in banditry and kidnapping activities that have plagued his community and neighboring areas.

Abdullahi was reportedly involved in orchestrating the kidnapping of 17 individuals in the Walawa community.

He allegedly used his position of authority to exploit the trust of local residents, enabling the abduction of several people for ransom.

The arrest followed a detailed investigation by the vigilante group in collaboration with law enforcement.

Substantial evidence was gathered, linking Abdullahi to the crimes. During interrogation, the suspect is said to have confessed to coordinating multiple kidnapping operations.

