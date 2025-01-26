Manchester City Crush Chelsea to Revive Premier League Top-Four Hopes

Manchester City’s form is gradually rediscovering its mojo after a brief spell of poor performances.

The victory over Chelsea marks their fourth win, along with one draw, in their last five Premier League games.

Chelsea took an early lead at the Etihad Stadium through Noni Madueke’s strike. Three minutes before halftime, Guardiola responded with an equalizer for the Citizens, and both sides settled for a 1-1 draw at halftime.

In the 68th minute, Erling Haaland took advantage of Robert Sanchez’s blunder to fire City into a 2-1 lead. The lead was extended to 3-1 when Phil Foden unleashed a powerful strike to score the third goal for his club.

Two of City’s new signings, Abdukodir Khusanov and Omar Marmoush, were handed their debuts today, and both performed satisfactorily.

Omar Marmoush was substituted in the 74th minute, while Abdukodir Khusanov played the to 54 minutes and was replaced by John Stones.

The victory means City are back in the Premier League top four, sitting in fourth place, just three points behind Nottingham Forest.

