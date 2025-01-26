EPL: Bournemouth and Liverpool Fly High, While Arsenal Breezes Past Wolves

The English Premier League matchday 23 delivered yet another intriguing set of games. Bournemouth, Liverpool, and Arsenal staged huge victories.



In-form Nottingham Forest was reduced to nothing this afternoon after playing poorly against Bournemouth, who scored five goals to triumph over them. Dango Ouattara scored a hat-trick in their 5-0 home victory over their visitors.

Before his hat-trick, Justin Kluivert had put Bournemouth ahead in the early minutes of the first half, while Antoine Semenyo scored the final goal in added time.



Bournemouth has now propelled themselves to 6th place with 40 points, while Forest remains in third spot with 44 points.



As expected, Liverpool outclassed struggling Ipswich Town at Anfield. Cody Gakpo was brilliant, scoring twice and providing an assist—a performance good enough to earn him the Man of the Match award. Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai were also on the scoresheet for the Reds. It was Salah’s 40th goal contribution this season as the Egyptian leads the Golden Boot race with 19 goals after matchday 23.



Liverpool added three points and remains second on the Premier League table with 53 points. Ipswich, who remain in the relegation zone, managed to reduce the goal deficit by scoring late, but the match ended 4-1 in favor of the Reds.



Arsenal secured a hard-fought victory despite being reduced to 10 men following Lewis Skelly’s red card in the 43rd minute. The first half ended goalless. In the 70th minute, Joao Gomes was also sent off, and four minutes later,

Riccardo Calafiori scored the only goal that separated the two sides at full-time. Arsenal sits in third place, six points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand.



Elsewhere, Everton and Newcastle secured away wins against Brighton and Southampton in this round.

